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News

CapitaLand Opens 250-Metre-High Glass-Bottom Exploration Deck At Raffles City Chongqing To Eager Visitors

05 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 5, 2020 7:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand opens 250-m-high glass-bottom Exploration Deck at Raffles City Chongqing to visitors
Announcement Reference SG200605OTHRLMGF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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