News
CapitaLand Opens 250-Metre-High Glass-Bottom Exploration Deck At Raffles City Chongqing To Eager Visitors
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 5, 2020 7:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand opens 250-m-high glass-bottom Exploration Deck at Raffles City Chongqing to visitors
|Announcement Reference
|SG200605OTHRLMGF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.