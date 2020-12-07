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News

CapitaLand Forms US$300 Million Joint Venture To Scale Multifamily Asset Portfolio In The USA

07 Dec 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 7, 2020 6:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand forms US$300 million joint venture to scale multifamily asset portfolio in the USA
Announcement Reference SG201207OTHRUFE1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 97,763 bytes)
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