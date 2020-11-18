CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Secures First Three Green Loans In India Totalling INR17 Billion For Its Business Park Developments In Chennai, Gurgaon And Pune

18 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 18, 2020 12:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand secures first three green loans in India totalling INR17b for its biz park developments
Announcement Reference SG201118OTHR08GL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 120,665 bytes)
Back to top