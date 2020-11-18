News
CapitaLand Secures First Three Green Loans In India Totalling INR17 Billion For Its Business Park Developments In Chennai, Gurgaon And Pune
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 18, 2020 12:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand secures first three green loans in India totalling INR17b for its biz park developments
|Announcement Reference
|SG201118OTHR08GL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.