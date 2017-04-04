News
Ascott Advances Into South America With Its First Two Franchise Properties In Brazil The Region's Largest Economy
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 4, 2017 7:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - Ascott advances into South America with its first two franchise properties in Brazil
|Announcement Reference
|SG170404OTHRAQNO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.