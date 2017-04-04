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News

Ascott Advances Into South America With Its First Two Franchise Properties In Brazil The Region's Largest Economy

04 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 4, 2017 7:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - Ascott advances into South America with its first two franchise properties in Brazil
Announcement Reference SG170404OTHRAQNO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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