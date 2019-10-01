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News

CapitaLand Aims To More Than Double Assets Under Management In India To S$7 Billion By 2024

01 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 1, 2019 12:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand aims to more than double assets under management in India to S$7 billion by 2024
Announcement Reference SG191001OTHRHJAV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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