News
CapitaLand Aims To More Than Double Assets Under Management In India To S$7 Billion By 2024
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 1, 2019 12:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand aims to more than double assets under management in India to S$7 billion by 2024
|Announcement Reference
|SG191001OTHRHJAV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.