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News

CapitaLand Explores Investments In High-Tech Business Park And New-Gen Township In Zhejiang Province, China

26 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 26, 2018 12:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand explores investments in high-tech business park and new-gen township in Zhejiang, China
Announcement Reference SG180426OTHR1KBV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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