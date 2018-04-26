News
CapitaLand Explores Investments In High-Tech Business Park And New-Gen Township In Zhejiang Province, China
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 26, 2018 12:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand explores investments in high-tech business park and new-gen township in Zhejiang, China
|Announcement Reference
|SG180426OTHR1KBV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.