News
Official Launch Of CapitaLand Group
Singapore, 28 November 2000 Newly-listed CapitaLand Limited was officially launched this evening by guest-of-honour Mr S Dhanabalan, Chairman of Temasek Holdings. About 400 guests attended the gala event held at the Westin Stamford & Westin Plaza to witness this milestone in Singapores property industry.
CapitaLand Limited, the largest public-listed property group in Southeast Asia, was formed as a result of the successful merger between two leading local property developers listed-DBS Land and Pidemco Land. The Group has an overseas presence in 33 cities in 17 countries and total assets of over $18 billion.
CapitaLand President and Chief Executive Officer Mr Liew Mun Leong said: "This is a significant time for us as we celebrate the official launch of the CapitaLand Group which we plan to grow into a market leader a leader which delivers world-class innovative products and services."
At the launch event this evening, Mr Dhanabalan unveiled the logo for CapitaLand Limited and the logos for four subsidiaries bearing its name CapitaLand Commercial Limited, CapitaLand Fund Management Limited, CapitaLand Residential Limited and CapitaLand Property Services Private Limited.
A bold and contemporary wordmark has been adopted to reflect the Groups new dynamic and international image and to reinforce its vision to be a world-class property company.
The corporate blue wordmark is complemented by a dynamic green arc symbolising both the strong foundation of the Group and the green horizon. The upward thrust of the arc further symbolises CapitaLands continuous pursuit of excellence and growth. The italicised "i" above the arc symbolises the people-centred approach of CapitaLand.
Mr Liew added: "We are proud of the new logo as it aptly represents our philosophy of being a people-centred company. At CapitaLand, we firmly believe in the importance of building our people to build quality properties for our customers. The logo also captures the dynamic spirit of our staff and our vision to be world-class property player. "
The CapitaLand Group is poised for strong growth as it has an expanded base of resources, significant scale in core sectors and a broader geographic base. This will enable the Group to compete more effectively in the regional and international markets and pave the way for further growth and expansion.
The Groups core businesses will be driven by six Strategic Business Units (SBU) Commercial, Fund Management, Residential, Serviced Residences, Hotels, and Property Services. Each SBU will have its own management team led by the respective chief executive officers:
- CapitaLand Commercial Mr Ed Ng
- CapitaLand Fund Management Mr Ed Ng
- CapitaLand Residential Mr Tham Kui Seng
- The Ascott (listed on SGX) Mr Kee Teck Koon
- Raffles Holdings (listed on SGX) Mr Richard Helfer
- CapitaLand Property Services Mr Anthony Seah
CapitaLand Limited started trading on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange on a when issued basis on November 21, 2000 and on a ready basis yesterday.