News
CapitaLand, SP Group And Sembcorp To Study Use Of Integrated Energy Solutions To Green Data Centres
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 5, 2020 6:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand, SP Group and Sembcorp to study use of integrated energy solutions to green data centres
|Announcement Reference
|SG201105OTHR1VS4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.