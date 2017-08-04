News
Ascott Becomes Singapore's Largest Serviced Residence Operator With S$170 Million To Invest And Develop Funan's Co-Living Component
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 4, 2017 7:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott - SG's largest serviced residence operator -S$170m to invest & develop Funan's coliving space
|Announcement Reference
|SG170804OTHRLVPT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.