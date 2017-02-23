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News

Ascott Unveils 32,000-Square Feet Living Lab To Field Test Co-Living Concepts Of lyf

23 Feb 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 23, 2017 9:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - Ascott unveils 32,000-square feet living lab to field test co-living concepts of lyf
Announcement Reference SG170223OTHRLF3V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.

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