News
CapitaLand Ranked As One Of the World's Most Sustainable Corporations For The Ninth Time
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 25, 2021 14:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand ranked as one of the world's most sustainable corporations for the ninth time
|Announcement Reference
|SG210125OTHR5DVS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.