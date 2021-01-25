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Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Ranked As One Of the World's Most Sustainable Corporations For The Ninth Time

25 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 25, 2021 14:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand ranked as one of the world's most sustainable corporations for the ninth time
Announcement Reference SG210125OTHR5DVS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 187,871 bytes)
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