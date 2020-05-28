News
CapitaLand Obtains S$500 Million Sustainability-Linked Bilateral Loan - The Largest In Singapore's Real Estate Sector
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 28, 2020 6:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand obtains S$500 mil sustainability-linked loan - the largest in S'pore real estate sector
|Announcement Reference
|SG200528OTHRU716
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.