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News

CapitaLand Clinches BCA Universal Design Mark Platinum Award For Ascott Orchard Singapore And Cairnhill Nine

15 May 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 15, 2017 17:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand clinches BCA Universal Design Mark Platinum for Ascott Orchard Singapore & Cairnhill Nine
Announcement Reference SG170515OTHREVZL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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