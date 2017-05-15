News
CapitaLand Clinches BCA Universal Design Mark Platinum Award For Ascott Orchard Singapore And Cairnhill Nine
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 15, 2017 17:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand clinches BCA Universal Design Mark Platinum for Ascott Orchard Singapore & Cairnhill Nine
|Announcement Reference
|SG170515OTHREVZL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.