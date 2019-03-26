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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Marks Earth Hour With Record e-Waste Collection In Singapore By A Real Estate Company

26 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 26, 2019 12:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand marks Earth Hour with record e-waste collection in Singapore by a real estate company
Announcement Reference SG190326OTHR2YU4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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