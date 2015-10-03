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News

CapitaLand's Call To Support Volunteerism Receives Overwhelming Response With Over 200,000 Volunteer Hours Pledged Towards Its #100KHopeHours Initiative

03 Oct 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 3, 2015 14:01
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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