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Global

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News

Ascott Boosts Fund Assets Under Management With Acquisition Of Two Properties In France And Vietnam For S$210 Million Through Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund

21 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 21, 2021 7:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott boosts FUM with France & Vietnam acquisitions through Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund
Announcement Reference SG210621OTHRFQ4Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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