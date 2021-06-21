News
Ascott Boosts Fund Assets Under Management With Acquisition Of Two Properties In France And Vietnam For S$210 Million Through Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 21, 2021 7:35
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott boosts FUM with France & Vietnam acquisitions through Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund
|Announcement Reference
|SG210621OTHRFQ4Z
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.