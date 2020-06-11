News
CapitaLand Enhances Safety Through Increased Cleaning And Contactless Technologies Across Its Business Parks In India
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 11, 2020 12:24
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand enhances safety across its business parks in India
|Announcement Reference
|SG200611OTHR40DI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.