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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Enhances Safety Through Increased Cleaning And Contactless Technologies Across Its Business Parks In India

11 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 11, 2020 12:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand enhances safety across its business parks in India
Announcement Reference SG200611OTHR40DI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 102,120 bytes)
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