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About Us
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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Mentors Secondary Students In Participatory Design To Develop Sustainable Solutions For Community Spaces Across Singapore

03 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 3, 2017 12:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand mentors secondary students to develop sustainable solutions for community spaces
Announcement Reference SG171103OTHRD5CW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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