News
CapitaLand Mentors Secondary Students In Participatory Design To Develop Sustainable Solutions For Community Spaces Across Singapore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 3, 2017 12:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand mentors secondary students to develop sustainable solutions for community spaces
|Announcement Reference
|SG171103OTHRD5CW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.