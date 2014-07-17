News
CMA Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2014 19:09
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2014, as attached for information.