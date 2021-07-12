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About Us
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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Welcomes Over 300,000 Shoppers To Raffles City The Bund In China On Opening Day

12 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 12, 2021 12:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand welcomes over 300,000 shoppers to Raffles City The Bund in China on opening day
Announcement Reference SG210712OTHRMYT5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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