News
CapitaLand Welcomes Over 300,000 Shoppers To Raffles City The Bund In China On Opening Day
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 12, 2021 12:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand welcomes over 300,000 shoppers to Raffles City The Bund in China on opening day
|Announcement Reference
|SG210712OTHRMYT5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.