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News

CapitaLand Commemorates Singapore Bicentennial Through Raffles City Singapore's 'Arts In The City: We Love SINGApore' Exhibition

31 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 31, 2019 15:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand commemorates S'pore Bicentennial at 'Arts in the City: We Love SINGApore' exhibition
Announcement Reference SG190731OTHR9J7A
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

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