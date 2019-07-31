News
CapitaLand Commemorates Singapore Bicentennial Through Raffles City Singapore's 'Arts In The City: We Love SINGApore' Exhibition
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 31, 2019 15:03
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand commemorates S'pore Bicentennial at 'Arts in the City: We Love SINGApore' exhibition
|Announcement Reference
|SG190731OTHR9J7A
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.