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CapitaLand Residential launches The Levelz this weekend at $788 psf
Singapore, December 5 CapitaLand Residential will officially launch The Levelz at Farrer Road this Saturday, December 8, at an average price of $788 per square foot. The 126-unit freehold condominium is targeted mainly at those who embrace a cosmopolitan lifestyle and investors, who may find its excellent location and attractive pricing offering lasting value with upside potential. The Levelz is presently about 25 per cent sold.CapitaLand Residential Deputy CEO, Singapore, Ms Patricia Chia said: In prime residential district 10, The Levelz is an exceptional freehold condominium targeted at those who know what they want in life and wish to live it their way. It has received very favourable buyer response from these individuals since its preview recently, including those from the media, entrepreneurs, lawyers, doctors and investors.The Levelz embodies a style of living designed for those who know what they want in life. Built on an incline, it has clean structural lines nestled against lush foliage. Combining aesthetics with serene living spaces, The Levelz offers its residents a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The size of typical one- or two-bedroom units range from 69 square metre (743 sq ft) to 93 sq m (1,001 sq ft). It is also the first condominium development in Singapore to have facilities such as a Rainforest Shower and Cantilevered Gymnasium.Minutes away from dining, shopping and entertainment hubs in Orchard Road and Holland Village, The Levelz is expected to receive its Temporary Occupation Permit in the third quarter of 2005.Interested buyers can call CapitaLand Residentials Marketing Hotline at 8266886 for more information. Alternatively, they can visit the condominium website at www.thelevelz.com.sg. About CapitaLand Residential:CapitaLand Residential is committed to developing premier, high quality homes in its target markets. Its portfolio includes quality developments such as Avalon, Aspen Heights, The Loft and SunHaven in Singapore, Woodcroft and Balmain Shores in Australia, and Chrysanthemum Park in Shanghai, China.It aims to build a premium position with emphasis on product leadership and the continuous introduction of innovation including enhanced living environments and intelligent e-lifestyle residences.CapitaLand Residential is the residential property business unit of CapitaLand, a property company listed on the mainboard of Singapore Exchange with assets of more than S$18 billion.