News
Ascott Is World's First Hospitality Company To Offer Global Telehealth, Telecounselling And Travel Security Advisory To Guests
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 31, 2021 6:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott is world's 1st hospitality company to offer global telehealth & security advisory to guests
|Announcement Reference
|SG210531OTHR2211
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.