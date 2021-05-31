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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Ascott Is World's First Hospitality Company To Offer Global Telehealth, Telecounselling And Travel Security Advisory To Guests

31 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 31, 2021 6:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott is world's 1st hospitality company to offer global telehealth & security advisory to guests
Announcement Reference SG210531OTHR2211
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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