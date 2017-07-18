News
CapitaLand Receives Best Managed Board Silver Award At Singapore Corporate Awards 2017
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 18, 2017 19:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release- CapitaLand receives Best Managed Board silver award at Singapore Corporate Awards 2017
|Announcement Reference
|SG170718OTHRDQVG
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.