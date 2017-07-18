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News

CapitaLand Receives Best Managed Board Silver Award At Singapore Corporate Awards 2017

18 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 18, 2017 19:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release- CapitaLand receives Best Managed Board silver award at Singapore Corporate Awards 2017
Announcement Reference SG170718OTHRDQVG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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