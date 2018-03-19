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About Us
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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Launches Global Earth Hour Campaign With Over 280 Properties In Support Of Singapore's Year Of Climate Action

19 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 19, 2018 9:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand launches global Earth Hour campaign; over 280 properties for SG's Year of Climate Action
Announcement Reference SG180319OTHRNUVK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

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