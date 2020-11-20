CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Commemorates 20th Anniversary By Unveiling Business Transformation Framework "The Next 20"

20 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 20, 2020 6:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand commemorates 20th anniversary by unveiling business transformation framework TN20
Announcement Reference SG201120OTHR5OW7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 187,090 bytes)
Back to top