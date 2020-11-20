News
CapitaLand Commemorates 20th Anniversary By Unveiling Business Transformation Framework "The Next 20"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 20, 2020 6:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand commemorates 20th anniversary by unveiling business transformation framework TN20
|Announcement Reference
|SG201120OTHR5OW7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.