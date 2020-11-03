News
Ng Kee Choe To Retire As Chairman Of CapitaLand, Miguel Ko To Succeed Ng Kee Choe As Next Chairman
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 3, 2020 20:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ng Kee Choe to retire as Chairman of CapitaLand; Miguel Ko to succeed Ng Kee Choe as next Chairman
|Announcement Reference
|SG201103OTHR3819
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.