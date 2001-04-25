News
Standard Chartered Bank and CapitaLand Residential forge Financial Investment Package for homebuyers of The Floravale and Woodsvale
CapitaLand is partnering Standard Chartered Bank to offer an exciting array of incentives to purchasers of CapitaLand Residentials The Floravale executive condominium (EC) and Woodsvale executive condominium. The two ECs will be relaunched this Saturday, April 28.
Buyers of The Floravale or Woodsvale will receive a S$15,000 voucher for any of the 200 unit trusts distributed by Standard Chartered Bank for a limited period. In addition, the bank will provide homebuyers with a special housing loan scheme and a legal fee subsidy. This loan scheme features one of the most attractive interest rates available today for completed projects.
Buyers who have not previously purchased a HDB flat directly from Housing Development Board will also receive the additional benefit of a $30,000 CPF Housing Grant which they may use to offset the initial 20% downpayment for The Floravale or Woodsvale unit.
Choice units are available at the two ECs and they will be attractively priced at an average price of $350 per square foot for The Floravale and $365 psf for Woodsvale. The remaining units are mainly three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,300 sq ft. Prices for a 1,200-sq ft unit start from $416,000 at The Floravale and $435,000 at Woodsvale. The Floravale is currently about 68% sold and Woodsvale is about 77% sold.
The 754-unit Floravale is located at Westwood Avenue in Jurong West. This EC with 16 blocks has three- and four-bedroom units with floor areas ranging from 1,216 sq ft to 2,842 sq ft.
A major attractive feature of The Floravale is its luxurious and beautiful landscape. The pretty floral theme and the cascading waterfall garden provide residents with a beautiful backdrop to rest and relax in.
Another appeal of the condominium is its quality. All units are fitted with Fersina window frames, compressed marble tiles in the living and dining rooms, teak parquet flooring in the bedrooms, imported BOSCH kitchen appliances and sanitary fixtures and fittings.
The Floravale comes with full condominium facilities and is located close to amenities like Jurong Point and Gek Poh shopping centres, tertiary institutions, Jurong West Community library, Boon Lay bus interchange and MRT station. It is also easily accessible by the PIE and KJE expressways.
The EC obtained Temporary Occupation Permit in 13 October 2000.
Located at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Drive 72, the 696-unit Woodsvale is a short walk from the Admiralty MRT station, Woodlands bus interchange, shopping centres, sports amenities and schools.
Woodsvales attractions include its regular-shaped units which allow versatility in design and space usage. Most of the units have views of the designer-landscaped garden and pool or a nearby park. The EC also comes with full condominium facilities such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse.
Woodsvale is designed and built by an award-winning team. Its landscaped environment which feature palm-fringed pools, water features, trellised walkways and pebble paths amid lush greenery are created by award-winning international landscape consultant Belt Collins. Renowned for its work on hotels and resorts worldwide, the firm has also designed the gardens of Raffles, Shangri-La and Hyatt hotels in Singapore.
Woodsvales main contractor is Nakano Singapore, a Japanese contractor which has won several awards from the Construction and Industry Development Board for construction excellence and best buildable design.
Temporary Occupation Permit was obtained for Woodsvale on 5 August 2000.
Perspectives of Senior Management and Partner:
"At CapitaLand Residential, we build homes and not just houses. And The Floravale and Woodsvale are ideal homes for young couples who are first-time buyers and HDB upgraders. Moreover, we have partnered Standard Chartered for a Financial Investment scheme and a very attractive loan scheme that will certainly enhance the value of the purchase."Steve McMillan, Chief Operating Officer, CapitaLand Residential
"The rising standard of living in Singapore has made most families aware of the need for some form of financial planning or investment. We are very happy to partner CapitaLand Residential in offering homebuyers of The Floravale and Woodsvale a headstart. In view of the current economic uncertainties, this $15,000 initial investment in a unit trust will definitely provide the family with a more diversified investment portfolio."Lee Meng Tat, General Manager-Wealth Management, Standard Chartered Bank
Another EC project by CapitaLand Residential, The Rivervale, was sold out earlier this month. The 671 units at The Rivervale were sold at an average price of $445 psf. The EC is located at Sengkang, a new town popular among younger Singaporeans and HDB applicants. The Rivervale residents are the first EC owners to have access to a shared fleet of cars operated by NTUC Income Car Co-operative.
CapitaLand Residential Limited is committed to developing premier, high quality homes in its target markets. Its portfolio includes quality developments such as Avalon, Aspen Heights, The Loft and SunHaven in Singapore, Woodcroft and Balmain Shores in Australia, and Chrysanthemum Park in Shanghai, China.
It aims to build its premium position with emphasis on product leadership and the continuous introduction of innovation including enhanced living environments and intelligent e-lifestyle residences.
CapitaLand Residential is the residential property business unit of CapitaLand Limited, Southeast Asias largest listed property company with assets of about S$19 billion.