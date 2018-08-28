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News

CapitaLand Announces Top Leadership Succession As The Group Charts Next Phase Of Growth

28 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2018 17:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand announces top leadership succession as the Group charts next phase of growth
Announcement Reference SG180828OTHR228W
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 247,046 bytes)
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