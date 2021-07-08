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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Launches discoverasr.com To Unify 14 Lodging Brands On One Global Online Travel Booking Platform

08 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 8, 2021 7:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott launches discoverasr.com to unify its lodging brands on one booking platform
Announcement Reference SG210708OTHR4VKC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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