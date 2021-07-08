News
Ascott Launches discoverasr.com To Unify 14 Lodging Brands On One Global Online Travel Booking Platform
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 8, 2021 7:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott launches discoverasr.com to unify its lodging brands on one booking platform
|Announcement Reference
|SG210708OTHR4VKC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.