News
Ascott Rewards Customers With 100% Free Bonus In New Loyalty Points Purchase Feature As Direct Online Bookings Grow
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 22, 2020 6:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott rewards customers with 100% bonus in loyalty points purchase as direct online bookings grow
|Announcement Reference
|SG200622OTHRTKL4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.