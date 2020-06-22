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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Rewards Customers With 100% Free Bonus In New Loyalty Points Purchase Feature As Direct Online Bookings Grow

22 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 22, 2020 6:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott rewards customers with 100% bonus in loyalty points purchase as direct online bookings grow
Announcement Reference SG200622OTHRTKL4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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