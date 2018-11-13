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News

CapitaLand's RCCIP III Fund In 50:50 JV With GIC To Acquire Shanghai's Tallest Twin Towers For RMB12.8 Billion

13 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 13, 2018 6:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand's RCCIP III in JV with GIC to acquire Shanghai's tallest twin towers for RMB12.8 billion
Announcement Reference SG181113OTHRD7WG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 68,349 bytes)
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