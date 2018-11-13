News
CapitaLand's RCCIP III Fund In 50:50 JV With GIC To Acquire Shanghai's Tallest Twin Towers For RMB12.8 Billion
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 13, 2018 6:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand's RCCIP III in JV with GIC to acquire Shanghai's tallest twin towers for RMB12.8 billion
|Announcement Reference
|SG181113OTHRD7WG
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.