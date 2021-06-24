News
CapitaLand Obtains Registered Private Equity Fund Manager Status In China To Carry Out RMB-Denominated Capital Raising
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 24, 2021 6:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand obtains registered Private Equity Fund Manager status in China for RMB capital raising
|Announcement Reference
|SG210624OTHRBTHV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.