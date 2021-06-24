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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Obtains Registered Private Equity Fund Manager Status In China To Carry Out RMB-Denominated Capital Raising

24 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 24, 2021 6:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand obtains registered Private Equity Fund Manager status in China for RMB capital raising
Announcement Reference SG210624OTHRBTHV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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