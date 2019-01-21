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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Ascott Crosses 100,000 Lodging Units Globally With Bumper Signing Of 26 Properties In 18 Cities

21 Jan 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 21, 2019 9:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News release - Ascott crosses 100,000 lodging units globally
Announcement Reference SG190121OTHRURXE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

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