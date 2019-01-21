News
Ascott Crosses 100,000 Lodging Units Globally With Bumper Signing Of 26 Properties In 18 Cities
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 21, 2019 9:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News release - Ascott crosses 100,000 lodging units globally
|Announcement Reference
|SG190121OTHRURXE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.