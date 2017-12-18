News
Ascott Caps Record Growth Year Of Over 21,000 Newly Added Units With Its First Foray Into Africa
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 18, 2017 7:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott caps record growth year of over 21,000 newly added units with its first foray into Africa
|Announcement Reference
|SG171218OTHRH9XC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.