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News

Ascott Caps Record Growth Year Of Over 21,000 Newly Added Units With Its First Foray Into Africa

18 Dec 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 18, 2017 7:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott caps record growth year of over 21,000 newly added units with its first foray into Africa
Announcement Reference SG171218OTHRH9XC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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