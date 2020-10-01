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English

About Us
Our Impact
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Launches 2030 Sustainability Master Plan To Elevate Commitment To Global Sustainability

01 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 1, 2020 6:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand launches 2030 Sustainability Master Plan to elevate commitment to global sustainability
Announcement Reference SG201001OTHRJ664
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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