News
CapitaLand Launches 2030 Sustainability Master Plan To Elevate Commitment To Global Sustainability
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 1, 2020 6:48
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand launches 2030 Sustainability Master Plan to elevate commitment to global sustainability
|Announcement Reference
|SG201001OTHRJ664
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.