News
Ascott And Ascott Residence Trust Jointly Invest And Develop Student Accommodation Property In South Carolina, USA For US$109.9 Million
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 16, 2021 7:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott and ART Jointly Invest and Develop Student Accommodation in USA for US$109.9 million
|Announcement Reference
|SG210616OTHRQCCA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.