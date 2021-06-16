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News

Ascott And Ascott Residence Trust Jointly Invest And Develop Student Accommodation Property In South Carolina, USA For US$109.9 Million

16 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 16, 2021 7:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott and ART Jointly Invest and Develop Student Accommodation in USA for US$109.9 million
Announcement Reference SG210616OTHRQCCA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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