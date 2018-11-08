News
CapitaLand Unveils Singapore's First "phygital" Multi-Label Concept Store NomadX At Plaza Singapura
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 8, 2018 6:37
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand unveils Singapore's first "phygital" multi-label concept store NomadX at Plaza Singapura
|Announcement Reference
|SG181108OTHRAME0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.