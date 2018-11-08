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News

CapitaLand Unveils Singapore's First "phygital" Multi-Label Concept Store NomadX At Plaza Singapura

08 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 8, 2018 6:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand unveils Singapore's first "phygital" multi-label concept store NomadX at Plaza Singapura
Announcement Reference SG181108OTHRAME0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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