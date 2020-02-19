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Modal Title

News

Singapore Retailers At CapitaLand Malls To Enjoy Additional Support On Top Of Budget 2020 Measures

19 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 19, 2020 18:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Singapore retailers at CapitaLand malls to enjoy additional support on top of Budget 2020 measures
Announcement Reference SG200219OTHR64XA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 179,356 bytes)
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