News
Singapore Retailers At CapitaLand Malls To Enjoy Additional Support On Top Of Budget 2020 Measures
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 19, 2020 18:56
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Singapore retailers at CapitaLand malls to enjoy additional support on top of Budget 2020 measures
|Announcement Reference
|SG200219OTHR64XA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.