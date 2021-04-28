News
CapitaLand Acquires Its First Hyperscale Data Centre Campus In China For RMB3.66 Billion
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 28, 2021 6:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand acquires its first hyperscale data centre campus in China for RMB3.66 billion
|Announcement Reference
|SG210428OTHR2UKN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release and investor presentation issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.