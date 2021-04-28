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News

CapitaLand Acquires Its First Hyperscale Data Centre Campus In China For RMB3.66 Billion

28 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 28, 2021 6:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand acquires its first hyperscale data centre campus in China for RMB3.66 billion
Announcement Reference SG210428OTHR2UKN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release and investor presentation issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 166,914 bytes)
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