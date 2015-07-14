News
CapitaLand Set To Enhance Future Built Environment With Smart Buildings To Realise Public's #BuildSG2065 Aspirations
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 14, 2015 10:01
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information. The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2015.