News
CapitaLand Pledges S$200,000 To President's Challenge 2020 To Support Children And Youth With Special Needs
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 17, 2020 6:10
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand pledges S$200k to President's Challenge to support children and youth with special needs
|Announcement Reference
|SG200917OTHRTM4W
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.