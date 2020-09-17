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News

CapitaLand Pledges S$200,000 To President's Challenge 2020 To Support Children And Youth With Special Needs

17 Sep 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 17, 2020 6:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand pledges S$200k to President's Challenge to support children and youth with special needs
Announcement Reference SG200917OTHRTM4W
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 194,593 bytes)
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