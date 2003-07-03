News
Capital Tower bags regional award for energy efficiency
As representative of ASEAN Energy Awards 2003 Singapore, 3 July 2003 - Capital Tower, the flagship building of CapitaLand, has been named the first runner-up in the ASEAN Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practice Competition for Energy Efficient Buildings (New and Existing Building Category) under the ASEAN Energy Awards 2003.
The ASEAN Energy Awards 2003 presentation ceremony will be held at the 21st ASEAN Ministers of Energy Dinner on 3 July 2003 in Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia. The Singapore delegation who will be attending the event will be led by Minister of State for Trade & Industry and Foreign Affairs, Mr Raymond Lim.
Capital Tower was one of two Singapore buildings submitted for the New and Existing Building Category. The buildings were judged on the following criteria:
Overall on-site designActive DesignPassive DesignMaintenance and ManagementEnvironmental Impact
Capital Tower enjoys many energy efficient features, including an intelligent building management system and a state-of-the-art air-conditioning system. The building also scored in Energy Management & Maintenance, thanks to its high-tech energy management systems, which allows for the adjustment of energy flow to lights, lifts and escalators according to the level of usage, as well as auto-dimming devices and motion detectors. The building also boasts effective waste and pollution management programmes.
"We are proud of Capital Tower's energy efficient features, and are pleased to have won for Singapore a top place in the ASEAN Energy Awards 2003. On top of our very successful Energy Programme, we will continue to come up with ways to help our tenants save energy and costs, especially in such challenging economic conditions," added Anthony Seah, Head of CapitaLand's Synergistic Cost Management Division.
CapitaLand's Energy ProgrammeThe division first kicked off a pilot Energy Programme for tenants at Capital Tower, Raffles City and Raffles Hotel in April 2002. The success of the exercise was significant as the initiative involved getting the unanimous agreement of some 200 tenants to change energy retailer. By doing so, they would enjoy an aggregate yearly savings of up to S$262,000 on their energy bills.
Since then, CapitaLand had extended the Energy Programme to other buildings, which when fully implemented, will result in more than S$5 million of annual recurrent savings from energy procurement, management and conservation. The Energy Programme is one of some 20 group-wide cost savings initiatives. In 2002, CapitaLand achieved its target of over S$50 million in synergistic cost savings, a significant and important accomplishment in a difficult year.
About Capital TowerCapital Tower is the flagship building of CapitaLand, a multinational company headquartered in Singapore. Hailed as one of the republic's landmark buildings, the 248-metre tall Capital Tower is a state-of-the-art commercial development boasting 52 floors of quality office space, conference facilities, retail cafes and lifestyle services in the Central Business District. The first of a new generation of intelligent buildings, Capital Tower has won prestigious accolades from Singapore's Building and Construction Authority for its design and construction excellence. The tower's offering of lifestyle amenities makes it a vibrant and creative place where living communities work, play and entertain.
Awards clinched by Capital Tower include:2003 BCA Energy Efficient Building Awards (New and Existing Building Category - first runner-up2002 BCA Construction Excellence Award2002 Glass Architecture Design Competition2001 BCA Best Buildable Design Award2001 Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) Faade Design Excellence Merit Award (Office Category)
CapitaLand is one of the largest listed property companies in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-national company's core businesses in residential, commercial and industrial property and property-related services, such as property funds and real estate financial products, are focused in select gateway cities in China, Australia and the UK. In these countries, CapitaLand is in partnership with reputable local players and has established a management team that understands the market, business practices and socio-economic factors.
The Company's hospitality businesses, in hotels and serviced residences, span more than 50 cities around the world. CapitaLand also leverages on its significant real estate asset base and market knowledge to develop fee-based products and services in Singapore and the region.