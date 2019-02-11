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News

CapitaLand Takes Singapore's Most Popular Shopping Voucher Digital On CapitaStar App

11 Feb 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 11, 2019 17:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand takes Singapore's most popular shopping voucher digital on CapitaStar app
Announcement Reference SG190211OTHR4NV3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) NG Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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