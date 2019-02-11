News
CapitaLand Takes Singapore's Most Popular Shopping Voucher Digital On CapitaStar App
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 11, 2019 17:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand takes Singapore's most popular shopping voucher digital on CapitaStar app
|Announcement Reference
|SG190211OTHR4NV3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|NG Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.