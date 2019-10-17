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News

CapitaLand Partners NavInfo DataTech And TPG Telecom To Set Up Singapore's Largest 5G Smart Estate Trial Site At Singapore Science Park

17 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 17, 2019 11:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand, NavInfo & TPG set up SG's largest 5G smart estate trial site at Science Park
Announcement Reference SG191017OTHR398R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

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