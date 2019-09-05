News
Ascott Opens Southeast Asia's Largest Coliving Property lyf Funan Singapore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 5, 2019 7:10
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott opens Southeast Asia's largest coliving property lyf Funan Singapore
|Announcement Reference
|SG190905OTHR3FYB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.