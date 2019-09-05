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News

Ascott Opens Southeast Asia's Largest Coliving Property lyf Funan Singapore

05 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 5, 2019 7:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott opens Southeast Asia's largest coliving property lyf Funan Singapore
Announcement Reference SG190905OTHR3FYB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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