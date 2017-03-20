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Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Ramps Up Earth Hour Campaign With 1.2 Million STAR$ Rewards To Encourage Greener Sustainable Lifestyles

20 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 20, 2017 9:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand ramps up Earth Hour campaign, 1.2 million STAR$ rewards to encourage greener lifestyles
Announcement Reference SG170320OTHRDKMI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.

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