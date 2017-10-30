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News

Ascott Propels Growth Of Citadines Brand In Singapore With Two New Properties In Raffles Place And Rochor Precinct

30 Oct 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 30, 2017 7:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott grows Citadines brand in Singapore with two new properties in Raffles Place & Rochor precinct
Announcement Reference SG171030OTHRFK3P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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