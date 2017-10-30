News
Ascott Propels Growth Of Citadines Brand In Singapore With Two New Properties In Raffles Place And Rochor Precinct
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 30, 2017 7:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott grows Citadines brand in Singapore with two new properties in Raffles Place & Rochor precinct
|Announcement Reference
|SG171030OTHRFK3P
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.