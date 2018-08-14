News
CapitaLand Wins Bid For Two Prime Residential Sites Totalling 150,000 Square Metres In Guangzhou, South China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 14, 2018 6:42
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand wins bid for two prime residential sites totalling 150,000 square metres in Guangzhou
|Announcement Reference
|SG180814OTHR52IN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.