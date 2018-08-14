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News

CapitaLand Wins Bid For Two Prime Residential Sites Totalling 150,000 Square Metres In Guangzhou, South China

14 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 14, 2018 6:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand wins bid for two prime residential sites totalling 150,000 square metres in Guangzhou
Announcement Reference SG180814OTHR52IN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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