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News

CapitaLand Bolsters Core City Clusters Strategy In China With Addition Of 1.2 Million sq ft Retail GFA In Guangzhou And Chengdu

19 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 19, 2018 6:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand adds 1.2 million sq ft retail GFA in Guangzhou and Chengdu through management contracts
Announcement Reference SG180619OTHRI2FV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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