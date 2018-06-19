News
CapitaLand Bolsters Core City Clusters Strategy In China With Addition Of 1.2 Million sq ft Retail GFA In Guangzhou And Chengdu
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 19, 2018 6:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand adds 1.2 million sq ft retail GFA in Guangzhou and Chengdu through management contracts
|Announcement Reference
|SG180619OTHRI2FV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.